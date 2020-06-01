Siena offers free virtual programs

CALEDONIA — These free virtual programs are being offered via Zoom by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St.:
- “COVID-19 Experience Sharing,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. These one-time sharing sessions will be led by facilitators trained in spiritual guidance. They will give people the opportunity to share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences in a supportive circle of not more than 10 participants.
- “Women for Women,” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Participants will join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. There will be time for prayer, meditation and reflection. "Boundless Compassion" will be read and discussed by Joyce Rupp.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
