Shoebox collection week under way

RACINE — Shoebox collection week for Operation Christmas Child will be held through Nov. 22 at Arise! Christian Stores, 4003 Durand Ave, Suite 5A.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world through the hands of local partners. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries and territories have received a shoebox.

Shoeboxes will be collected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

For more information, go to samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.

