 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shoebox collection week under way

  • 0

RACINE — Shoebox collection week for Operation Christmas Child will be held through Nov. 22 at Arise! Christian Stores, 4003 Durand Ave, Suite 5A.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world through the hands of local partners. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries and territories have received a shoebox.

Shoeboxes will be collected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

For more information, go to samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As I See It: Riding in the country

As I See It: Riding in the country

‘Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” was a song written by Duke Ellington and recorded by him and many others. Thanks to Papa Pandemic, that applie…

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Six ways to save money during the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News