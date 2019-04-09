Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will hold its annual athletic shoe recycling event called Reuse-Your-Shoes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20.

Athletic shoes will be collected in barrels of the parking lots at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Dry, mud-free athletic shoes will be accepted. They should not be in plastic bags or tied together.

