CALEDONIA — The Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter will host a candlelight vigil from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept 27, to shine a light on child endangerment. It will be held at the Gorney Park picnic shelter, 7 Mile and Nicholson roads. The public is invited.