Shepherds to hold spring plant sale

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., will hold a spring greenhouse plant sale through June 27.

Annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs will be sold. Proceeds support Shepherds College programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Go to shepherdscollege.edu.

The sale will take place every Thursday through Saturday. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday.

Customers are asked to follow these safety precautions when attending the sale:

Wear masks and gloves while in the greenhouse

Limit total number of customers in the greenhouse to no more than six to eight at one time

Maintain a social distance of 6 or more feet at all times

If possible, use the phone-in and same day parking lot pick-up service. The plant list can be viewed at shepherdscollege.edu/blog/2020-shepherds-college-greenhouse-plant-sale. People can call 262-878-6378 to place an order during open hours, pay with a credit card and schedule a pickup two or more hours from the time of the call. At the scheduled time of pick-up, park in one of the marked parking spaces and call the phone number on the sign to give your name and parking space number. Plants and a receipt will be brought out to the vehicle.

