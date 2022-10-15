Shakoor to receive the NAACP 2022 Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award

MOUNT PLEASANT — Q.A. Shakoor will receive the Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Racine Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Awards Dinner.

The award is presented yearly to a person in the community that demonstrates a desire to help others by giving of themselves. Shakoor was a Racine County supervisor since 1996 and a Racine alderman since 2004, having recently retired from both. He was the founder/organizer of Scout Troop and Pack 181 for 13 years.

Lillie M. Cameron will be receiving the Corrine Reid Owens Award and George Nicks Sr. will receive the President’s Award.

The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.

Tickets, available at the door, cost $90 which includes a $30 complimentary NAACP membership. For more information, contact the Racine NAACP office at 262-632-1151 or the ticket chairperson at 262-880-2128.