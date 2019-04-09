Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council will celebrate Poetry Month by celebrating Shakespeare’s birthday from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Shakespeare garden at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave. The public is invited.

Those attending will be able to share their thoughts about Shakespeare, recite their favorite Shakespearean words, or recall their encounters with the Bard. They also can eat some birthday cake as the bust of Shakespeare is moved outside to the Poet’s Corner.

For more information, contact Andy McLean at 262-833-0092, Kay Gregor at 262-681-0159 or the Literacy Council at 262-632-9495.

