Series focus is strong families

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, in collaboration with Extension Racine County and Love Inc., are offering a five-part parenting series, "Strong Parents/Strong Families," which will be held on the third Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Concurrent of the parent programs will be youth programs for children ages 4-12. Program topics include:

"Screen Time," 1 p.m. Jan. 20. This program will include a discussion of age-appropriate use of technology and setting limits and expectations.

"Talking to Kids about the Tough Stuff, 1 p.m. Feb. 17. This session will include strategies and tips for having difficult discussions with children and teens.

"Self-Compassion, 1 p.m. March 17. This important, but often overlooked topic will provide information on imperfect parenting with a focus on acknowledging and embracing the fact that parents are human and will make mistakes.

"Emotional Coaching," 6 p.m. April 21. Discussions will include how to help kids understand strong emotions and stress as well as techniques for kids to utilize when they feel emotionally overwhelmed.

"Understanding Your Child’s Personality," 6 p.m. May 19. This session will focus specifically on the “spirited” child. The spirited child tends to be more sensitive, perceptive and uncomfortable with change. Strategies to support our spirited children will be discussed.

Parenting sessions will be taught be Extension Racine County staff Sarah Hawks and Pam Wedig-Kirsch. Youth Programs will be run by Val Lura with Love, Inc. and Burlington Library staff.

There is no fee to attend these programs, however, class size is limited. Advance registration is requested at burlingtonlibrary.org/programs. Participants can sign up for one or more programs. To request special accommodations, including Spanish language interpretation, make note when registering.

