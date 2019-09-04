RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month and is urging those who live and work in Racine County to work together toward creating a more prepared community. This year’s theme is “Prepared. Not Scared.”
“It is important that each one of us prepares ahead time and knows what to do when disaster strikes,” said Delagrave. “If we are prepared, we are less likely to panic and that means we can be of more help to those who count on us.”
Racine County Emergency Management urges individuals and families to take the time to be prepared for emergencies and disasters.
“If you can stabilize your own family and neighborhood, first responders can focus on those areas hardest hit and in the most need,” said David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator.
Save for disaster costs
Statistics show that 40% percent of Americans don’t have $400 in savings? It is suggested that people set aside a small amount from each paycheck to go into a “rainy day” fund to cover unexpected expenses when disaster strikes their home. And it is suggested that people are adequately insured and get flood insurance because most homeowner's and renter's insurance does not cover flood damage.
Make a plan
Preparing for an emergency is as simple as a conversation over dinner, including children. Review the family emergency plan together so children know what to do if a parent is not there. Plans should be practiced by holding fire and tornado drills.
Children should be taught what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away. Parents should help their children know how to communicate during an emergency — sending text messages, emergency contact numbers and dialing 9-1-1. Parents can get children involved in building their own emergency kit and if they’re old enough, sign them up for a First Aid/CPR class.
Get involved
Residents should learn about the hazards that are most likely to affect their community and plan accordingly. Consider volunteering with some of our community organizations like the Fire Bells, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Neighborhood Watch or Team Rubicon. And they should talk to their neighbors to see how they can help each other out before and after an emergency.
