Seno K/RLT Conservancy plans autumn open house
Seno K/RLT Conservancy plans autumn open house

BURLINGTON — Seno K/RLT Conservancy, 3606 Dyer Lake Road, will host an autumn open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a land trust serving Racine and Kenosha counties that includes a sustainable tree farm and the Seno Woodland Management Center. Visitors can learn about its mission while enjoying the fall colors, apple cider and caramel apples. They can learn how to make corn husk dolls and jack o'lantern tree cookie ornaments to take home.

There is no admission fee. Food and drink will be sold (cash only). Proceeds go towards environmental and natural resources education and to conserve land for future generations.

