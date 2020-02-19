Senior volunteer advocates wanted

Volunteer ombudsmen act as advocates for seniors in long-term care by making weekly, unannounced visits to an assigned nursing home in their area. They become a voice for residents and serve as the “eyes and ears” of the regional ombudsman. They provide a service by building trusting relationships that allow the residents of the nursing home to feel content in sharing concerns and identifying ideas that would bring more comfort and quality to their lives. Volunteer ombudsman empower, educate and support others, focusing their visits on resident rights and quality of care.