Senior volunteer advocates wanted

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care is seeking volunteer ombudsmens in Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.
Volunteer ombudsmen act as advocates for seniors in long-term care by making weekly, unannounced visits to an assigned nursing home in their area. They become a voice for residents and serve as the “eyes and ears” of the regional ombudsman. They provide a service by building trusting relationships that allow the residents of the nursing home to feel content in sharing concerns and identifying ideas that would bring more comfort and quality to their lives. Volunteer ombudsman empower, educate and support others, focusing their visits on resident rights and quality of care.
Volunteers must be willing to complete a caregiver background check and attend the initial training being held March 25 in Milwaukee. To participate, call Sheryl Meyer at 800-815-0015 or email BOALTC@Wisconsin.gov.