Senior group offers lecture

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

Charlie (“Char Bee”) Koenen of the Southeast Wisconsin Honey Producers will speak on “Bees and Beekeeping: Healing from the Hive” at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, via Zoom. He will talk about the history of honeybees and beekeeping, and what’s killing bees and what we can do to help.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.

