Senior Drop-In

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:
- Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday.
- Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday.
- Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday.
- Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.
- Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.
- Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
- Book Club, fourth Wednesday (call for monthly book).
- Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday.
- Cake Day, second Tuesday during bingo.
- Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday.
- Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday.
- Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday.
- Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday.
- Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday.
- Sheepshead, 9 a.m. every Wednesday (seasonal, call ahead).
- Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Friday.
- Tai Chi Classes, 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
- Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday.
- World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday.
- Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday.
People are also reading…
People can arrange to pick up a meal through Meals on Wheels. Drivers are also needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.
Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.