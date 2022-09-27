 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR DROP-INS

Senior Drop-In

playing cards

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:

  • Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday.
  • Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday.
  • Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday.
  • Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.
  • Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.
  • Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
  • Book Club, fourth Wednesday (call for monthly book).
  • Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday.
  • Cake Day, second Tuesday during bingo.
  • Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday.
  • Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday.
  • Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday.
  • Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday.
  • Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday.
  • Sheepshead, 9 a.m. every Wednesday (seasonal, call ahead).
  • Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Friday.
  • Tai Chi Classes, 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
  • Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday.
  • World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday.
  • Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday.

People are also reading…

People can arrange to pick up a meal through Meals on Wheels. Drivers are also needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.

Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.

