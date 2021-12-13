Senior Drop-In

 Skip to main content
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:

  • Lunch, 11:50 a.m. Monday through Friday for seniors 60 and older.
  • Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. fourth Wednesday.
  • Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday.
  • Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday.
  • Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.
  • Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.
  • Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. second Tuesday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. fourth Thursday.
  • Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday.
  • Cake Day, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday.
  • Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday.
  • Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday.
  • Knitting and Crochet Group, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Paint with Jimmy, 1 p.m. second Wednesday.
  • Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Sheepshead, 9 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesday.
  • Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Tai Chi Classes, 1-2 p.m. first, second and fourth Wednesday.
  • Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday.
  • World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday.
  • Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday.

Meals On Wheels drivers are needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.

Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.

