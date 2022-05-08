Senior Drop-In

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:
Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday
Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday
Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday
Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday
Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.
Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday
Book Club, fourth Wednesday (call for monthly book)
Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday
Cake Day, second Tuesday during bingo
Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday
Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday
Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday
Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday
Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday
Sheepshead, 9 a.m. every Wednesday (seasonal, call ahead.
Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday
Tai Chi Classes, 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday
Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Friday
World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday
Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday
People can arrange to pick up a meal through Meals on Wheels. Drivers are also needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.
Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.