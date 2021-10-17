Self-compassion — Finding your inner ally

Q. I am the parent of three children and work outside of the home. Lately, I am finding it hard to keep up with parenting, my job and running the household. Maybe I am putting unrealistic expectations on myself by trying to do too much. Being spread so thin makes me feel like I’m not doing anything well. How is a parent to cope?

A. You are not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the daily demands of parenting, working and running a household. Even when we feel like you have life under control, we never know when the next curve ball will be thrown our way — disrupting whatever delicate balance we had achieved. Today, I am going to share the concept of self-compassion. Self-compassion can help us be gentle to ourselves when we are being self-critical, feeling like we have failed or experiencing emotional pain.

The definition of self-compassion is treating ourselves with warmth and understanding when we suffer, fail or feel inadequate. Research shows that people vary in terms of how naturally self-compassionate they are. The good news is that research also shows that self-compassion can be learned and we can increase our level of self-kindness by 40%.

There are three key elements to self-compassion. This information is based on the work of Dr. Kristin Neff a leading researcher in the field of self-compassion.