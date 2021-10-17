Self-compassion — Finding your inner ally

Q. I am the parent of three children and work outside of the home. Lately, I am finding it hard to keep up with parenting, my job and running the household. Maybe I am putting unrealistic expectations on myself by trying to do too much. Being spread so thin makes me feel like I’m not doing anything well. How is a parent to cope?
A. You are not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the daily demands of parenting, working and running a household. Even when we feel like you have life under control, we never know when the next curve ball will be thrown our way — disrupting whatever delicate balance we had achieved. Today, I am going to share the concept of self-compassion. Self-compassion can help us be gentle to ourselves when we are being self-critical, feeling like we have failed or experiencing emotional pain.
The definition of self-compassion is treating ourselves with warmth and understanding when we suffer, fail or feel inadequate. Research shows that people vary in terms of how naturally self-compassionate they are. The good news is that research also shows that self-compassion can be learned and we can increase our level of self-kindness by 40%.
There are three key elements to self-compassion. This information is based on the work of Dr. Kristin Neff a leading researcher in the field of self-compassion.
- Self-kindness — This means that we purposefully stop negative self-criticism and judgment and replace it with kindness and friendliness towards ourselves. One way to practice self-kindness is to think about how we would treat a friend who is facing a challenging situation. We probably would not say to our friend, “toughen-up, this is how life is, get used to it.” Instead, we would probably listen patiently, agree that life is challenging and let them know that they are doing their best. During hard times, we can practice self-compassion by talking to ourselves like a friend.
- Common humanity — This reminds us that we are not alone in our suffering and that suffering is a part of the human experience. We are all in this together, heard many times during the pandemic, is an example of common humanity that helps us to connect with and offer self-compassion to others. One way to practice common humanity is through a loving kindness meditation where we offer good wishes to ourselves, our loved ones and friends and even strangers.
- Mindfulness — The use of mindfulness helps us to become aware of our thought patterns and feelings in the moment. When we become aware of negative self-talk or judgements as they are happening, we have the opportunity to stop those negative thoughts. Too often, we are not aware of our thought patterns so these thoughts are allowed to continue unchecked. A way to practice mindfulness is to take a “self-compassion break” by noticing the negative thought-pattern and replacing it with a simple phrase such as, “This is a moment of suffering. We all struggle in our lives. May I be kind to myself and accept myself as I am.”
Self-compassion has many benefits. Studies have shown that people who practice self-compassion have increased happiness and life satisfaction. Self-compassion can also improve health including better physical health and decreased anxiety, depression and stress. Finally, self-compassion decreases perfectionism and body dissatisfaction and increases self-confidence and resiliency. In summary, self-compassion is an on-going practice that can help us cope during difficult times. To quote Dr. Neff, “Through self-compassion, we become an inner ally instead of an inner enemy.”
Sarah Hawks is a family and community educator for Extension Racine County, a Department of UW-Madison.