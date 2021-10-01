Seed and renovate lawn in the fall

After a stressful summer, lawn grasses in Wisconsin rejuvenate in autumn and it is considered one of the best times to seed, renovate and establish new lawns.

Moderate temperatures in 70s and ample soil moisture in September promotes speedy establishment of lawn grasses. Summer annual weeds like crabgrass end their life cycle in September and don’t compete with the newly seeded grass.

The first step in lawn renovation is to identify the cause of lawn decline and assess the spread of damaged area.

This year’s summer heat and drought stress caused multiple bare patches and thin lawns in southeast Wisconsin. Compacted soil, chinch bugs, shade, lack of fertility and diseases (necrotic ring spot, summer patch) can also further stress the grasses in summer months.

Lawns with more than 50% desirable grasses can be renovated by over-seeding bare patches. However, lawns that have more than 50% weeds or bare ground requires a complete renovation.

Following are some useful tips in over-seeding an established lawn: