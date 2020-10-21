Season of Caring to replace Day of Caring

RACINE — This year, United Way of Racine County is transforming Day of Caring into Season of Caring. This extended volunteer opportunity will run until June 21, 2021, giving everyone the chance to make a difference through volunteerism all year.

Supporting local organizations has never been more crucial. COVID-19 has made it difficult for many organizations to continue providing services. Engaging in meaningful volunteer work is one way to ensure that services continue and that the Racine community continues to stay strong through this pandemic. Season of Caring will help facilitate this goal by making volunteerism a year-round effort. Season of Caring connects individuals, workplace and professional teams, school groups and entire organizations to meaningful volunteer work through community impact.

Organizations that have volunteer opportunities, both virtual and physical, can register their volunteer projects with United Way of Racine County. Examples of projects include yardwork, painting, family game night kits and care cards.These projects will then be matched with volunteers who have expressed interest in that type of work.

To learn more, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/SOC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0