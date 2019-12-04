Scouts to host wreath laying ceremony

UNION GROVE — Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America is honoring veterans this holiday season by hosting the annual fallen hero wreath laying ceremony from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St.

Three Harbors scouts, families and friends will be placing wreaths on the graves of veterans that have served the country with honor.

This event is a culmination of the council’s fall wreath sale. More than 80 scouting units sold wreath products for the holiday season to support character building and youth leadership development programs. Highlights of the ceremony will include a presentation of the colors by the Milwaukee Police Honor Guard, accompanied by a “Taps” performance by members of Three Harbors Council.

For more information, go to threeharborscouting.org/fallenhero.

