RACINE — The Boy Scouts of America Three Harbors Council honored the leadership of Racine County Economic Development Corp. June 11 with the Good Scout Award at the Lighthouse Leadership luncheon at Infusino's Banquet Hall.
Leaders representing RCEDC included Jenny Trick, executive director; Laura Million, Business Development manager, and Carolyn Engel, Business Finance manager.
“When I learned that RCEDC leadership would receive the Good Scout Award, I was both humbled and grateful,” said Trick. “This award recognizes the efforts and results of RCEDC staff as well as provides encouragement to keep moving forward with the mission to make a positive impact in Racine County.”
Three Harbors Council is made up of eight districts serving more than 26,000 scouts in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. The luncheon was started more than 10 years ago to help support scouting in the Racine area, east of I-94. The Good Scout Award honorees are selected based on outstanding community service, interest and leadership to organizations, and respect and esteem held by their colleagues.
“The vision of what we do is to prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law,” said Mary Kveton, executive for Lighthouse District. “Jenny, Laura and Carolyn are shining examples of this vision and we’re proud to honor them at this year’s ceremony.”
Each year, one Eagle Scout is chosen to present the Good Scout Award. Out of 19 candidates, Roger Janusiak from Troop 222 was chosen to present the award.
The mission of RCEDC is to support innovation and creativity that leads to business investment. RCEDC provides Racine County businesses with services needed to complete an expansion, relocation, financing or workforce development project. Their staff is committed to meeting the needs of Racine County businesses and companies interested in expanding or locating in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor.
