Scouting license plates offered by DOT

STURTEVANT — Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now accepting orders for the “Scouting Alumni” specialty license plate.
There are two new designs — one designated for eagle scouts and the other scouts. Scouters and supporters are the latest additions to the Wisconsin DOT offering of specialty license plates.
Purchasing these specialty plates allows current and former boy scouts, adult scouters, family members, supporters and the community to show their support for the Boy Scouts of America. Purchasing these plates includes a $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates and an additional $25 annual tax-deductible donation upon each registration renewal. Funds generated from these plates go to BSA councils in Wisconsin to help in their goal of serving Wisconsin youth.
Specialty plates are available for automobiles, motor homes (with annual registration only), light trucks having a gross weight of 4,500, 6,000 or 8,000 pounds, including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor homes and 12,000 pound gross weight farm trucks.
The plates can be personalized. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee. An online tool checks whether the personalization is already in use — Personalized Plate Lookup.
Go to www.wisconsindot.gov.
