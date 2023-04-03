CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy is in need of volunteers who enjoy the spring woods and would like guiding small groups of students for a walking field trip through its School to Nature spring program.

Volunteers are trained in advance (April 24). Newcomers can be paired with experienced volunteers their first time out. Hikes are scheduled the first two weeks of May.

Sixth-graders from area private and public schools meet the volunteer guides at Tabor Woods, 5131 Tabor Road. There is a 30-minute setup/readiness time and a two-hour hike for each date chosen.

Guides, students and chaperones explore the old-growth woods and pond at Tabor Woods. Lessons are informative and focus on spring plant and animal arrival.

To volunteer, contact Jill Baranowski at 262-681-2043 or email her at jcbaranowski@sbcglobal.net.