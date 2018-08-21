STURTEVANT — A school supply drive to benefit Racine area teachers and students will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at the Open-Air Market of Sturtevant, located adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. It is being sponsored the market and Just Add Kids.
Statistics show that 94 percent of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies in order to provide for their students, spending between $300 to $500 out-of-pocket every year.
Requested schools supply donations include pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, erasers, folders, markers, crayons, lotion, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, tissue, storage bins, ear buds/headphones, non-perishable healthy snacks and incentive items (stickers, ribbons, treasure box items, pizza/ice cream certificates).
