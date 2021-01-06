 Skip to main content
School supply drive set Jan. 16
School supply drive set Jan. 16

RACINE — The Youth Volunteer Corps will hold a curbside school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., 6216 Washington Ave.

The donated school supplies will be given to the Racine Unified School District for distribution to students.

People should drop off supplies at the Volunteer Center west entrance (west of Rasmussen Diamonds). Volunteer Center staff will also accept donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students wishing to earn volunteer hours may take a shift at the event or collect and donate items. Contact Sarah Webb to take a shift or for more information, 262-886-9612, ext. 103, or teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

