School supply and mask giveaway Aug. 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties (BBBS) is hosting a free school supply and COVID-19 mask giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 23, at BBBS headquarters, 3131 Taylor Ave.

The supplies and masks will be guaranteed to those that call 262-637-7625 by Aug. 20. They are asked to leave their contact information and BBBS will call back with participation confirmation. Leftover supplies will be distributed on a first-come basis at the COVID-free driveup event. Participants will receive book bags stuffed with school supplies and homemade, designer masks made with K-12 children in mind.

"The event was created to help low-income parents alleviate the financial burden of purchasing both school supplies and masks for their children," said Sonya Thomas, BBBS executive director.

Individuals can make a monetary donation to support the drive. Make checks payable to the Big Brothers Big Sisters (with Back to School on the memo line) and mail it to 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4, Box 7, Racine, WI, 53405 or donate at beabignow.org.

For more information, contact Thomas at 262-637-7625.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0