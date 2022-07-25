School Rocks Backpack Giveaway July 31

BURLINGTON — Round Room LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. In its 10 years of occurrence, the giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks with school supplies to children across the U.S.

TCC Burlington, 1054 Milwaukee Ave., will give away backpacks from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come basis while supplies last.

In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.