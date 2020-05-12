Scherrer Cares golf outing rescheduled to Oct. 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — The sixth annual Scherrer Cares golf outing fundraiser has been rescheduled from June 11 to Oct. 8.

The event will take place at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. The schedule: Check-in and lunch, 9:30 a.m.; shotgun start, 11 a.m.; dinner and live/silent auctions, 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event help a variety of causes including food pantries, pet shelters, school programs, community fundraisers, and Scherrer Cares Buddy Bench program, an anti-bullying initiative which provides schools with customized buddy benches.

For more information on how to participate, volunteer or sponsor the event, go to scherrerconstruction.com/scherrer-cares or email buddybench@scherrerconstruction.com.

