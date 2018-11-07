Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — St. Lucy’s Schafkopf/Sheepshead Saturday Round Robin, a new group of experienced payers, is looking for additional members.

The group meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. New members need not know how to play but are eager to learn. For more information, call Dianna Nondorf at 262-498-2984.

