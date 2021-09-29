Scarecrow Building Workshop offered at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is offering a "Scarecrow Building Workshop" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Participants will be guided through the history and mythology of the scarecrow, followed by an activity of making their own scarecrow to bring home. People should bring a shirt and pants; other supplies are included.
Costs are $22 for adults and $12 for children. Register in advance at https://hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/scarecrow-workshop.
