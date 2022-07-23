 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCAN’s Cones for Kids made triumphant return

RACINE — Some fundraisers want people to exert themsleves: walk/ runs, triathlons, stair climbs or bike rides. Some fundraisers invite guests to activities meant for adults: wine tastings, casino nights, galas, or golf outings. Those are wonderful ideas and great fun, but how about something kid-approved and family-friendly? That’s the inspiration behind SCAN’s Cones for Kids. Since 2010, this has been an event that has been discoverd by hundreds, become a summer family tradition and grown by word-of-mouth. After a two-year hiatus, Cones For Kids made a triumphant return July 20.

The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program provides child abuse prevention lessons to children in preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth and sixth grades in Racine and Kenosha county public, private and parochial schools.

SCAN teaches children to know what abuse is, what to do if it happens, and how to get help. SCAN also discusses stranger safety with younger children and older students get information about social media safety including cyberbullying, Internet predators and sexting. Above all, SCAN wants children to realize that abuse is never the fault of the child. SCAN programs have been in the community for 39 years and touch the lives of thousands of students each year. Chances are you, your children, or grandchildren have had SCAN lessons at school.

Funds raised from the July 20 Cones for Kinds will help get SCAN into more classrooms so children can benefit from the important safety messages.

BeLEAF Survivors/ SCAN is funded by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, Women United, the Kenosha Community Foundation, the Kenosha Lions Foundation, and private donations from local churches, schools, individuals and businesses. Go to beleafsurvivors.org.

