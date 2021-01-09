SCAN offers tips for children and Internet safety

Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) has provided school-based child abuse awareness lessons to children in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 35 years at more than 90 public, private and parochial schools.

One of SCAN’s presentations to sixth-grade classrooms is Internet safety. Currently the Internet and applications have become 99% of what children use from cell phones, tablets, desktops and gaming systems. In addition to communication with friends it is now being used by for school lessons. Children as young as 6 years old now have Internet access.

More than ever it is important for parents to talk to their children about using the Internet safely. One of the most effective ways is to talk to children about the online risks, how to avoid them and how they can go to a parent when something goes wrong. Parents should be aware of and keep up to date on the latest technologies, apps and social media trends. This will also prepare the parent to talk to their children as well as what to expect online.

Parents setting rules and explaining each rule will help their children understand potential risks. Parents need to make sure that their children’s privacy setting are turned on so that their personal information is not accessible to others. Common rules for parents to talk with their children about include: