SC Johnson donates $15,000 for HIV patients

RACINE —SC Johnson recently donated $15,000 to Vivent Health to ensure HIV patients in Racine County have continued access to high quality medical care and social services.
“This generous grant from SC Johnson will help to ensure that people at risk for, or living with, HIV in Racine County have access to the comprehensive lifesaving care and services they need through Vivent Health’s innovative HIV Medical Home,” said Mike Gifford, Vivent Health president and CEO. “We’re grateful for the continued support and community investment of SC Johnson in ensuring better health outcomes through our integrated model of care.”