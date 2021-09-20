 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC Johnson donates $15,000 for HIV patients
0 Comments

SC Johnson donates $15,000 for HIV patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE —SC Johnson recently donated $15,000 to Vivent Health to ensure HIV patients in Racine County have continued access to high quality medical care and social services.

“This generous grant from SC Johnson will help to ensure that people at risk for, or living with, HIV in Racine County have access to the comprehensive lifesaving care and services they need through Vivent Health’s innovative HIV Medical Home,” said Mike Gifford, Vivent Health president and CEO. “We’re grateful for the continued support and community investment of SC Johnson in ensuring better health outcomes through our integrated model of care.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your houseplants alive in fall and winter

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News