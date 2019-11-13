SC Johnson continues support of swim program

RACINE — SC Johnson announced the donation of more than $37,000 to support the continuation of the Learn to Swim program for the 2019-20 school year.

This is the program’s fourth year of providing free water safety and swim lessons to all second-graders in the Racine Unified School District (RUSD), totaling nearly 5,000 students who have already benefited from the program.

The donation is part of a partnership between SC Johnson, the Racine Family YMCA and RUSD to offer free swim instruction and water safety lessons to more than 1,500 second-graders in the Racine area.

Through the curriculum, students will complete six 45-minute lessons on the basics of swimming and water safety. In addition to learning basic swimming skills, such as floating, students learn safety concepts like diving into pools, how and when to use life jackets, and water safety around public and backyard pools. Students will receive a free towel for participating in the program.

During the 2019-20 school year, RUSD will provide free round-trip transportation for second-graders so they may complete these classes.

For more information about the Learn to Swim program, go to ymcaracine.org.

