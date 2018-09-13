MOUNT PLEASANT — Trevor Morgan, a local American Family Insurance agent and veteran, plans to collect donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.
John Clay, former running back for the University of Wisconsin Badgers, is scheduled to be in attendance for a special question-and-answer session and to give free autographs.
Emergency vehicles will be on display and the public will be able to meet K-9 units and talk with local officers.
Donations of the following items will be accepted for homeless veterans: Spaghetti sauce, canned pasta, canned fruit cocktail, fruit, ketchup and mustard, pancake mix, syrup, jelly, rice, milk, eggs, butter, cheese, coffee, creamer, toilet paper, paper towel, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries, new socks, new undershirts, new underwear, gas cards, grocery store gift cards and bus passes.
For every three items a person donates, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a Wisconsin Badgers autographed football.
Racine-based Veterans Outreach, 1624 Yout St., provides a food pantry to veterans in need housing and a homelessness recovery program through the James A. Peterson Veteran Village and SC Johnson Community Center.
