RACINE COUNTY — Santa recently took a break from his normal routine to pay a visit to Racine County officials.
Dubbed Operation North Pole, Santa briefed Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, along with Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works director, and David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator, on his Christmas Eve travel plans through Racine County.
Santa pointed out that his sleigh is equipped with all the latest safety features, including LED lighting. Night vision goggles allow him to see, even during the most severe weather conditions and his state-of-the-art GPS system aids him in efficiently mapping out his route. He also mentioned that the sleigh is stocked with several products made in Racine County, including Nestle candy bars, Glade air fresheners and of course, kringle.
Delagrave once again lifted the No-Fly Zone around the Racine County Courthouse and pledged the county’s support while Santa is in Racine County.
“I have directed my staff to work with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to help ensure that he is able to get his mission accomplished,” commented Delagrave. “Our Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Office and Public Works Department stand ready to assist as needed.”
He reminded Racine County residents to slow down and enjoy the holiday season with family and friends. “The holidays can be a stressful time, but it’s also a time to savor the moment, appreciate our loved ones, and count our blessings,” suggested Delagrave, “And please drink responsibly. Use a designated driver to ensure guests make it home safely after a holiday party.”
The Racine County Office of Emergency Management offers these other safety tips to help keep you and your family safe during the festivities:
Stay off the road during and after a winter storm.
- Avoid travel during inclement weather. If you must be out, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and don’t forget to pack an emergency supply kit for each passenger in your car.
Keep candles away from flammable materials.
- December is the peak time of year for home candle fires and the top three days for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve. If you do burn candles, never leave them unattended. Make sure candles are in stable holders and place them where children or pets cannot reach them.
Keep an eye on food when cooking.
- The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking and most cooking fires involve the stovetop. Keep anything that can catch on fire such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, towels or food packaging away from the stovetop. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. Also use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.
Turn off holiday lights at night and keep your tree watered.
- Don’t let your holiday tree dry out. One of every three home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems and a dry tree is dangerous because it can catch on fire easily. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious. On average, one of every 31 reported home Christmas tree fires results in a death compared to an average of one death per 144 total reported home fires.
Do not overload electrical outlets.
- Make sure to periodically check the wires; they should not be warm to the touch. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
Be sure to check smoke detectors.
- Finally, as in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, test them monthly and keep them clean and equipped with fresh batteries at all times. Know when and how to call for help, and remember to practice your home escape plan.
“If we follow these simple steps, we can have a safer holiday season,” said Maack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.