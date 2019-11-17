Santa in a Shoebox underway for 11th year
Santa in a Shoebox underway for 11th year

RACINE — The 11th year of Santa in a Shoebox is underway and the public is invited to participate.

Empty shoeboxes are filled with items geared toward men, women, teens, children, veterans and the elderly. Gifts can include toys, gift cards, candy, crayons, coloring books, toiletries, toothbrushes, gloves, socks, books or anything else. The shoeboxes will then go to those in need in the Racine and Kenosha and now expanding into Milwaukee communities, including veterans and the homeless.

Boxes are accepted wrapped or unwrapped and are divided into male and female age groups: Infant to age 2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-12, ages 13-17, adult male, adult female and senior.

The deadline to drop off shoeboxes is Dec. 11. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at these locations:

  • Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
  • Javier’s Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave. (15 percent discount for those who bring a shoebox and dine in).

A wrapping party will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.

For more information, call Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375, email santainashoebox@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/SantaInAShoebox.

Last year more than 2,500 shoeboxes were delivered in Racine and Kenosha.

