Santa in a Shoebox underway for 13th year
Santa in a Shoebox underway for 13th year

RACINE — The 13th year of Santa in a Shoebox is underway and the public is invited to participate.

Empty shoeboxes are filled with items geared toward men, women, teens, children, veterans and the elderly. Gifts can include toys (no toy guns), gift cards, treats, crayons, coloring books, toiletries, toothbrushes, gloves, socks, books or anything else.

The shoeboxes will then go to those in need in the Racine, Kenosha, Oak Creek and Milwaukee communities, including veterans and the homeless.

Unwrapped shoeboxes are accepted and are divided into male and female age groups: Infant to age 2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-12, ages 13-17, adult male, adult female and senior.

The deadline to drop off shoeboxes is Dec. 13 at these locations:

  • Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
  • Javier’s Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave.

A wrapping party date is to be announced. Go to facebook.com/SantaInAShoebox for updates.

For more information, call Stacy Stephens at 262-496-4590 or Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375 or email santainashoebox@gmail.com.

