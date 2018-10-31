RACINE — The 10th year of Santa in a Shoebox is underway and the public is invited to participate.
Empty shoeboxes are filled with items geared toward men, women, teens, children, veterans and the elderly. Gifts can include toys, gift cards, candy, crayons, coloring books, toiletries, toothbrushes, gloves, socks, books or anything else. The shoeboxes will then go to those in need in the Racine and Kenosha communities, including veterans and the homeless.
Boxes are accepted wrapped or unwrapped and are divided into male and female age groups: Infant to age 2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-12, ages 13-17, adult male, adult female and senior.
The deadline to drop off shoeboxes is Dec. 12. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at these locations:
- Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
- Javier’s Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave. (15 percent discount for those who bring a shoebox and dine in).
A wrapping party will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.
For more information, call Diana Higgenbottom at 262-939-7375, email santainashoebox@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/SantaInAShoebox.
Last year more than 2,000 shoeboxes were delivered in Racine and Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.