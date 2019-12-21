Santa briefs county officials for Operation North Pole

RACINE COUNTY — Santa recently took a break from his normal routine to pay a visit to Racine County public safety officials. Santa landed his specially equipped sleigh on the roof of the Racine County Communication Center, where he was greeted by David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator.

Dubbed Operation North Pole, the purpose of Santa’s visit was to brief public safety officials on his Christmas Eve travel plans through Racine County. Besides Maack, Sheriff’s Captains Jim Weidner and Dan Adams and Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works director, participated in the briefing.

Santa pointed out that his sleigh is equipped with all the latest safety features, including LED lighting. Night vision goggles allow him to see even during the most severe weather conditions, and his state-of-the-art GPS system aids him in efficiently mapping out his route. He also mentioned that the sleigh is stocked with several products made in Racine County, including Nestle candy bars, Glade air fresheners and of course, kringle.

After the briefing, Santa took time to thank dispatchers for the work that they do.

In a statement issued by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, he thanked Santa for all he does and pledged the county’s support while Santa is in Racine County.