KENOSHA — The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc. has appointed Michelle Sandberg as the KRW Tobacco Free Coalition coordinator. Through funding from Community Interventions and Wisconsin Wins (WI Wins), Sandberg will work closely with members of the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth communities to help support the building of community capacity to achieve tobacco prevention and control policies.

KRW Tobacco Free Coalition is a multi-jurisdictional coalition of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. The mission is to educate and promote tobacco control and prevention throughout the three communities. The goals for 2019 include the statewide initiative of conducting informational meetings with the region’s political leaders, youth prevention initiative that includes completing retail assessments and compliance checks and numerous local initiatives.

For more information on the Coalition, go to www.hopecouncil.org.

