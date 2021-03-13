Sampson awarded Root-Pike WIN’s BEE Positive Award

RACINE COUNTY — In 2019, the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (Root-Pike WIN) introduced a watershed restoration and pollinator health leadership award called the BEE Positive Award. The award goes to an individual that practices persistence in improving the Lake Michigan tributaries in southeastern Wisconsin — benefiting bees, other pollinators and beyond. The award recognizes life-long watershed work that improves water quality and increases our sense of place.
The 2020 BEE Positive Award goes to Chad Sampson, Racine County's conservationist. Sampson works on a variety of state programs, county ordinances and restoration projects to improve water quality as it reaches our rivers and lakes. From local farmers to private landowners, Sampson informs, inspires and innovates.
Sampson has worked for Racine County since 1998, first as a conservation specialist and then promoted to county conservationist in 2007. During his time working for the county, Sampson and the Racine County Conservation Office have been a part of more than 400 restorative projects throughout the county.
As a child, Sampson spent the usual time outdoors and playing sports, but it wasn't until he went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for his bachelor of science in reclamation where he found his passion for conservation. While taking classes like soils and water conservation, he realized the importance of clean resources and knew he found his calling.
Sampson's approach to conservation is to always look out for and consider new technologies and techniques to solve problems better and at less cost. Strategies like no-till farming, cover crops, and avoiding pesticides and synthetic fertilizers are all ways to improve water and soil health. These strategies create less agricultural run-off including sediment and chemicals which ultimately end up in our rivers and lakes. Each year, Sampson has brought more of these runoff reduction results to Racine County.
Although these changes to common farming practices aren't always easy, the relationships that are created ensure long-term success.
"It's a slow change, not an instant gratification," noted Sampson. "If even one farmer commits every year, we can make a difference and gain more support." He added that one of the most rewarding accomplishments while doing this conservation work is the relationship built between the county and the farmers. "When you build that trust, more conservation can be done."
Sampson notes that even though conservation work on the ground is a big part of his job, the educational portion is just as important. Some advice Sampson has for future conservationists is to put yourself out there and make connections, build trust and learn from the people you work with. "Sharing knowledge makes everyone stronger," he said.