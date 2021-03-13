Sampson awarded Root-Pike WIN’s BEE Positive Award

Sampson's approach to conservation is to always look out for and consider new technologies and techniques to solve problems better and at less cost. Strategies like no-till farming, cover crops, and avoiding pesticides and synthetic fertilizers are all ways to improve water and soil health. These strategies create less agricultural run-off including sediment and chemicals which ultimately end up in our rivers and lakes. Each year, Sampson has brought more of these runoff reduction results to Racine County.

Although these changes to common farming practices aren't always easy, the relationships that are created ensure long-term success.

"It's a slow change, not an instant gratification," noted Sampson. "If even one farmer commits every year, we can make a difference and gain more support." He added that one of the most rewarding accomplishments while doing this conservation work is the relationship built between the county and the farmers. "When you build that trust, more conservation can be done."

Sampson notes that even though conservation work on the ground is a big part of his job, the educational portion is just as important. Some advice Sampson has for future conservationists is to put yourself out there and make connections, build trust and learn from the people you work with. "Sharing knowledge makes everyone stronger," he said.

