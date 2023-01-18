Salt in freshwater addressed in speaker series

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and its affiliates through the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership are gearing up to spotlight the threats that road salt poses to our rivers, lakes and drinking water through Salt Awareness Week Jan. 23-25.

Winter salt and deicers are common water pollutants. Once extracted from its original pockets within the earth and then connected with water, chlorides persist indefinitely. One teaspoon of road salt will permanently pollute five gallons of freshwater.

Featuring five speakers over five days, daily live streams will address the environmental toll of deicers, salts in our drinking water, actions the Wisconsin DNR is planning and how residents can get involved. They will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Topics are:

Jan. 23: "Freshwater Salinization: An Emerging Global Issue" with Sujay Kaushal.

Jan. 24: "Tracing Salt: From Winter Roads to Summer Streams" with Charlie Paradis.

Jan. 25: "Salty Drinking Water and Public Health" with Allison Couture.

Jan. 27: "Be a Salt Wise Champion in your Community" with Allison Madison.

People can tune into the live streams each day through the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube Channel or go to wisaltwise.com/Event/Home/SignUp/1412.