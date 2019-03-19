RACINE — Alisson Anguiano Salas was crowned the 20th Miss Latina Racine March 10. More than 70 community members attended the 2019 awards event at Mi Tierra Restaurant.
Salas, a Walden III High School graduate, is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where she participates in the Mock Trial Association and the Model Organizations of American States. She hopes to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School upon completion of her undergraduate studies.
In addition to strong academic and community engagement, Miss Latina Racine is required to personify the organization’s mission during her one-year tenure. This includes promoting education and leadership among young Latinas through partnerships and collaborations to nurture and sustain Latinx influence and contributions within the community.
Salas, chosen from a court of four candidates by a panel of three judges, will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The other members of the court also received awards.
Along with announcing the new Miss Latina Racine, the organization unveiled the new Miss Latina Racine logo. Featuring three raised fists topped with a graduation hat, the logo is meant to represent the values of diversity, solidarity and education within Latinx communities and beyond.
