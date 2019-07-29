KENOSHA — The Southport Light Station Museum on Simmons Island, 5117 Fourth Ave., will display five sailing ship models Aug. 2-Oct. 31.
A grand opening for "The Origins of Ship Models" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, as part of the tall ships weekend festivities. Ronald Luttrell, a maritime historian, will speak on the history and significance of ship modeling.
In conjunction with the return of tall ships to Kenosha, the ship models selected highlight important points in the history of sailing ships and the art of ship modeling.
Ship modeling has a long history going back to the ancient world, but its most well known roots are in the shipbuilding industry of the 17th and 18th centuries, where the intricately built model was used to show non-shipwrights what the finished ship would look like. These models are now highly prized by collectors and have inspired the hobby modeler to build with the same intricacy. The five models on display run the gamut from folk art to the most intricate and accurate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.