RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. is offering SafeAssured-IDs at these locations:
- Aug. 4: Racine Raiders football game, 7 p.m., Horlick Field.
- Aug. 6: Primrose, 1755 N. Newman Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Aug. 7: Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave., 4 p.m.
- Aug. 22: Informational Fair, 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sept. 7: Mount Pleasant Place apartments, 5820 Lincoln Village Drive, 1:30 p.m.
- Sept. 22: Party on The Pavement/CRB Insurance.
- Sept. 29: Baby Expo at Park High School, 1901 12th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Oct. 10: TRIAD Fall Senior Fair at Veterans Terrace 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Nov. 7: Day of Crafting and Community (The ARC), Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For the quick recovery of missing persons, a SafeAssured-ID provides individual pertinent, life threatening data, photo ID and 14 second video showing person's walk, gate and mannerism with voice print and 10-digit electronic fingerprints. Data is encoded on a mini CD. The information is encrypted and other than making missing posters can only be accessed by law enforcement. The CD information is also news media ready and AMBER Alert ready. The paper work is shredded by the person before they leave the station and no data base is kept.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612.
