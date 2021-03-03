SAFE Haven holding virtual auction

RACINE — SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. is hosting its first Bids for Helping Kids online virtual auction through Galabid. Area businesses have donated more than 150 items in support of Safe Haven’s mission to helping Racine youth.

The auction runs Wednesday through Saturday, March 10-13. Items can be previewed at app.galabid.com/safehavenbidsforkids. People do not need to secure a credit card up front to view the items. Payments can be made through the Galabid website at the end of the auction.

Proceeds will allow SAFE Haven to continue to provide crisis intervention services for youth who have runaway, are homeless, abused or in trouble, as well as families in need. Proceeds will also be used for repairs for the Academy Early Childhood Center after pipes burst and snow caused a roof to cave in.

