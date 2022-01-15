Run to kick off St. Patrick's Day Parade

In partnership with 5KEvents.org, the parade will be host to the 10th annual St. Pat's Day 5K at 11:45 a.m. that day. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers are also featuring a Paddy's 0.08ish K. Both the 5K and 0.08ish K will start near Pepi's Bar and Grill, run east on Sixth Street and continue north on Main Street. The 0.08ish K will end at The Brickhouse on Main Street. The 5K will continue on towards the lakefront along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish where the parade starts at Main and State streets at noon.