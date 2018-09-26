Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Run for Shelter 5K will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. The event will benefit Racine Habitat for Humanity's local build program.

The Run for Shelter 5K starts at Island Park and follows the path of the Root River. 

The registration fee is $30. For more information or to register, go to www.RunForShelter.5K.run.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

