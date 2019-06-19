RACINE — The Wisconsin Brewery Running Series is hosting a 5K Run for Beer event at noon Saturday, July 27 (rain or shine). Participants will begin at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., and proceed through the surrounding area at their own pace. Free beer will be served at the finish line.
Participants will receive a free craft brew from the brewery and a collectors pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series, in addition to more swag, goodies and giveaways from partners and sponsors with a chance to win door prizes and more free beer. Registration also includes live music, food offerings, local vendors and fun with Wisconsin Brewery's sponsors.
Costs for the run/walk are $40 (includes T-shirt) and $30. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com (Run for Beer).
The Wisconsin Brewery Running Series promotes being active, having fun and giving back to the local community. More than 10% of the registration fee goes directly to local nonprofit organizations.
