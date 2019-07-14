RSVP volunteers with Racine & Kenosha ARES/RACES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services) provided communications support for the 2019 Racine Family YMCA Lighthouse Run June 15. FCC licensed amateur (ham) radio operators often provide year-round volunteer communications assistance for various activities including foot races, hikes, bicycle rides, fairs and parades.
ARES is a resource of the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) field organization which coordinates regional ham radio responses. Local ARES units are formed at the county level led by an appointed volunteer emergency coordinator.
These volunteer projects supplement the communications available for an event, promote safety of the participant’s staff or spectators and provide volunteers with practice of communications skills.
Tom Burger (KA9KJE), ARES emergency coordinator, and Dan Miller (KA9OIL), Racine Megacyle Club president, synchronized net control with the Lighthouse Run’s race directors. Eight RSVP ARES members assisted nearly 10 other radio amateurs covering nearly 20 Lighthouse Run check points.
Though amateur radio is based on a 100-year-old technology, it has special relevance in the 21st Century. When cell phones and the Internet are unavailable, amateur radio, backed by portable and auxiliary power sources, is a viable, reliable communication option.
The ARES Lighthouse Run communications project used the system of Lakeshore Repeater Association to provide pre- and post-Race news to ARES volunteers. The repeater system has more than a 60-mile radius, amplifying and retransmitting incoming signals with its duplex system (147.27 MHz).
Once assigned and in place, the volunteers communicated directly with net control using direct (simplex) frequencies, hence allowing the repeater system to simultaneously maintain local and regional amateur radio traffic.
Net control was situated just south of the Racine Zoo, in the ARES communications trailer. The trailer, along with other amateur radio gear, was transferred to Racine-Kenosha ARES last year from the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. upon ARES’s designation as a nonprofit organization. The Volunteer Center is the sponsor of the RSVP-Racine project which counts ARES as a legacy volunteer station.
